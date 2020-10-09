BETHALTO - Entrepreneur Ross Laux has always had strong customer support of Laux Brickhouse Grille and because of an innovative decision to build an outside open patio building and outside carryout business, he has been able to navigate through the COVID-19 Pandemic and keep many employed.

Laux, like all the other restaurants and bars in the region, can’t wait to start having customers back inside and he welcomed today's news that Region 4 will move back to Phase 4 with open arms. Phase 4 allows indoor restaurant dining and the bar portion to reopen. The move to reopen takes place for Region 4 at 5 p.m. Friday.

The brick house building adjacent to Laux’s Grille is rented out for parties, wedding receptions, graduation celebrations, birthdays, and anniversaries.

“We have been hit pretty hard but still able to do carryout and outside dining,” he said. “The hall was shut down for three months when COVID-19 first started and the building was sitting there empty. We opened out on our patio and that has more than doubled our capacity and has been very successful.”

Laux Brickhouse Grille is located at 212 N. Prairie St. in Bethalto.

The mission of the business is simple but perfect: “As a family-owned business we pride ourselves on our ability to provide top quality service and amenities and offer those at an affordable price,” Laux said. “We want to provide a local event space to accommodate the celebrations in our community."

Ross Laux puts a huge emphasis on a great price for top quality food.

“The Brick Hall event space offers modern decor with room for personal touches," Laux added. "We pride ourselves on our accommodating spirit putting the customer in the driver's seat for their event. Details are always managed in advance; when our customers enter the event space, they feel at ease and can expect success. The customer is our top priority, and we will continue to strive to better our delivery.”

Laux said he could not thank the community and patrons enough for the success they have had with the operation and during the COVID-19 Pandemic. He encouraged people to come out and support them as Region 4 moves back into Phase 4 which allows indoor dining/bar operations and larger gathering sizes.

“Our journey, over the last four years, has been a tremendous learning experience and we value the patience and persistence of our customers,” he said. “The majority of our success lies in the hands of our patrons sharing experiences with friends and utilizing our restaurant, bar, and event space as their ‘gathering’ spot. Customer feedback allows us to build and grow what we offer in alignment with the wants and needs of the community. Since opening the Brick Hall, we have had an outpouring of interest and consistent bookings for private events.

“Our public hours offer a local spot to catch a game, gather with family and friends, and enjoy the slots. Our customers are our family.”

