BETHALTO - Ross Laux, owner of Laux Brickhouse Grille in Bethalto, has used the time during the COVID-19 Pandemic to build the business, expanding not only the physical space but connecting with people on carry-out orders and constructing a new patio.

"We built the patio in the summertime in between our two buildings that has 4,000 square feet," Laux said. A new 2,500 square-foot add-on has been done for a new bar area. The sports-themed oriented bar is set up with 10 TVs. Garage doors are in front of the bar addition and the doors can open and close.

"We took the bar out of what was the original seating area for the brick house and turned it into only dining. We then put a new bar that would seat about 25 in our new addition. We thought this was a good way to give the family and kids who don't want to be around the bar their own space."

Laux said he thought COVID-19 allowed him and his managers to rethink the business. Some restaurant businesses struggled during the COVID-19 Pandemic, but because of Laux and his staff's creativity and hard work, they expanded and continued to grow.

"We had to think long-term what is best for us," he said. "I think people will really enjoy the new addition.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Laux is also renovating the kitchen area. In 2015, Laux purchased the original building for the business, then purchased the property next door and turned it into the Brick Venue Hall.

“When we bought that, we had a plan of adding a building in-between the two,” he said. “COVID came and we pivoted and asked a contractor to build the foundation to make it a patio through summer time. Thankfully, we were extremely busy during the patio season and we had great weather.”

Laux stresses that his staff takes intense COVID-19 precautions to sanitize the restaurant and bar and also wears masks.

The Laux Brickhouse Grille in Bethalto is now extraordinarily popular with both its food and drinks. The call-in orders have also been popular since COVID.

Some of Laux’s specials are pizza, tacos, wings, New York Strip with potato, fish Friday, boneless wing specials, and half-priced appetizers on Sunday. The salads and sandwiches are extremely popular at the Laux Grille.

For more information visit the restaurant at 212 N. Prairie St., Bethalto, or call (618) 377-4800. https://lauxbrickhouse.com/menu/

More like this: