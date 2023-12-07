GODFREY – The RiverBend Growth Association has selected Jeff Lauritzen’s COUNTRY Financial office as its December 2023 Small Business of the Month award recipient.

Located at 2720 Gerson Avenue in Godfrey, the insurance and financial services firm has been in business locally under the sage leadership of Financial Representative Jeff Lauritzen now for 12 years. The local office has two employees.

“Our vision is to be the premiere insurance and financial services provider in the Riverbend, protecting clients from the unknown and helping them plan their futures,” says Lauritzen. “We are on a mission to build a business of long-term core clients, based on integrity and responsiveness, while also being an active contributor throughout the Riverbend.”

Over the past five years, the local COUNTRY Financial office on Gerson Avenue in Godfrey was purchased in late 2019, with building renovations completed in Fall 2021. Office staff moved into the location on Jan. 1, 2022. The site now boasts complete interior updates along with all new plumbing, HVAC and electrical, along with new signage, a maintained parking lot, and an accessibility ramp.

The office team participates in numerous opportunities to “give back” to the community. “One way we give back with Country Financial is through Operation Helping Heroes,” notes Lauritzen. “Our firm regularly donates funds to the Godfrey Fire Department, the Alton Police Department and most recently St. Ambrose Catholic School and Gilson Brown Elementary School for their reading programs. We also support many of the RiverBend Growth Association events as well as the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Lauritzen is also active in other local organizations including the United Way of Southwestern Illinois, East End Improvement Association, St. Ambrose Catholic Church and its finance council, as well as serving as a board member and a finance committee member for Asbury Village.

Prior to joining Country Financial, Lauritzen spent nearly two decades as a commercial lender with Regions Bank’s footprint in the Riverbend. He has been a member of the Growth Association for 20 years, serving on its board, in leadership roles, and as a mentor with the Young Adults Committee.

Receiving his Chartered Financial Consultant designation from The American College, Lauritzen completed his bachelor’s degree in ag business at Illinois State University prior to receiving his MBA from Northern Illinois University. He and his wife reside in Godfrey and have two daughters.

For more information about Country Financial and the services provided by Jeff Lauritzen and his team, visit online at www.countryfinancial.com/jeff.lauritzen or call (618) 466-2128.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

RBGA’s Small Business of the Month Committee recognizes a different member business each month for its outstanding efforts and leadership in the community. Committee members include Brenda Eardley, Vickie Hopkins, Adrianna Lock, Amy Roady, Martha Schultz, and Amy Smith.

To learn more about membership in the RiverBend Growth Association and the Small Business of the Month recognition, visit the RBGA website or call their Godfrey office.

More like this: