ALTON – COUNTRY Financial Representative Jeff Lauritzen announced today the Alton Police Department as a 2020 recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. Lauritzen presented the donation for $2,500 to Alton Police Department to support their K-9 program.

Lauritzen said he was proud to donate to the Alton Police Department especially in the difficult COVID-19 Pandemic times.

“With recent budget cuts and their inability to hold fundraisers for the program, the money will be extremely helpful,” said Lauritzen. “The funds will specifically help purchase needed equipment and additional training. The department even welcomed Officer John Hoefert which now puts them at three K-9 officers.”

COUNTRY Financial will donate more than $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, healthcare professionals and active duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”

The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responders and military organizations.

