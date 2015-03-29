Following the St. Louis Cardinals loss to the New York Mets on Sunday, the team announced infielder Dean Anna had been optioned to Memphis (AAA) as were catcher Ed Easley and first baseman Xavier Scruggs. Infielder Jacob Wilson was also re-assigned to their minor league camp.

Anna had been in competition for a utility role on the 25-man roster, which now looks to come down to a decision between Peter Bourjos, Randal Grichuk, and Ty Kelly for two spots.

The Cardinals now have 33 players remaining in Major League camp with 28 players on the 40-man roster.