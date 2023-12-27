ALTON - It took to almost to the end of December, but the Metro East Region observed its first snowflakes of the winter season on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.

National Weather Service in St. Louis Meteorologist Matt Beitscher said this was not typical of normal November and December months in this region to see snow so late.

“There were two other instances where we had no measurable snow in December and one was in 1971 and the other in 2021. But in those years, we had measurable snow in November.”

The forecaster said part of the reason for the lack of snowfall is the higher temperatures and also a lack of rainfall.

The St. Louis meteorologist said there could be some light snow late in the afternoon or evening on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, and early Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

The precipitation did make driving visibility more difficult in the lunch hour range around the Metro East.

The precipitation mix will end on Friday morning. There may be minor accumulations of snow on grass over the next 24 hours.

