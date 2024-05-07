FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0, COLLINSVILLE 0: A goal from Elyana Cerna eight seconds from full time was cancelled out because of an offside decision from the referee's assistant, forcing McGivney and Collinsville to share the points at Kahok Stadium.

Paige Bohnemeier had the clean sheet for the Kahoks, her sixth of the season.

The Griffins are now 16-3-4, while the Kahoks are 5-13-1.

McGivney plays at 5:45 p.m. at Triad on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Collinsville meets Triad at home at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, then travels to Edwardsville for a 5:30 p.m. matchup on Friday, May 10, 2024.

