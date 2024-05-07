EAST ST. LOUIS — Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School (STBCS), the last remaining Catholic School in East. St. Louis is excited to share their vision to help our region build graduates who are ethical, responsible, and dedicated leaders inspiring good in their community and the world. And they are ready to welcome your student for the 2024-2025 school year.

STBCS offers many benefits including all-day kindergarten, small class sizes, STEM robotics, computer technology, religion, breakfast and lunch program, extended school days and more. The are also fully accredited by the State of Illinois and Diocese of Belleville. Want to know something special? They focus on education through music and the arts and tuition is income based with 100% of families receiving some kind of assistance to uplift their children.

Another fantastic asset: the school collaborates closely with the award–winning Access Academy for their grades 6 – 8 students. Access walks with students from the first day of sixth grade through their college graduation and beyond offering many private high school scholarships at STBCS and more including an Academics Lab and life skill development.

Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School also collaborate with the “Believe Literacy” program through the St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature where reading comes to life in their Believe Room. The school also boasts a brand-new library and new vertically aligned curriculum.

Principal Michelle Ruppel shares, “Come visit the school and see what being a Peace Maker is all about!”

To find out more about Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School and their enrollment process, you can visit their website, or reach out to Lucille Gibbs today . The process starts with an email and a tour!

