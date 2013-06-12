Last chance to register for Thursday's Free Workshop. Learn all of the inside marketing tips and tricks that startup marketers use to make every dollar count. Signup now.





In partnership with the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, Broker Savant invites you to join us (either virtually or in-person) on Thursday, June 13th at 9:00am CST to learn the marketing tips and tricks startups use to stretch their marketing budget and create a serious return on investment.

If you're looking for an edge in your company's marketing strategy - you need this workshop. Presented by Cate Conroy, CEO & Founder of Conroy Media Group, you will have a chance to learn all of the inside marketing tips and tricks that startup marketers use to make every dollar count.



You'll learn:

* How to establish a baseline for your marketing goals

* The steps to understanding and reaching your target audience

* Tools you need to create content that connects with your audience and generates business

* Analytics tools and important shortcuts to save you time when analyzing results

Attendees will leave with a strategy they can implement immediately to start seeing an ROI on their marketing efforts.

Attend in-person.

Seating is limited. Event will be held at:

Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce

200 East Randolph Street, #2200

Chicago, IL 60601

Attend via live webcast.



You will be provided with a private access code to the live stream of the event.

