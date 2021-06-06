GLEN CARBON – Camping…It’s a Girl Scout tradition! Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is excited to offer Resident Camp this summer, but registration deadlines are quickly approaching. Girl Scout Camp gives girls the opportunity to try new adventures, build skills, make new friends, and enjoy the great outdoors. Not a Girl Scout? No problem! Girls can join Girl Scouts now through an extended membership so they can enjoy camping this summer and transition right into their troop experience in the fall. It’s the perfect time to join!

Financial assistance is available for those who qualify. For more information about joining Girl Scouts or signing up for camp, or for full descriptions of any of our camps, visit our website at www.gsofsi.org. Please contact customercare@gsofsi.org and note the camp you’re interested in attending to learn more.

2021 Resident Camp Sessions (grade levels are Fall 2021)

Touch of Nature Environmental Center – Makanda, IL

Oh the Places We’ll Go!

Try new things on land, water, and forest along with all the fun traditional camp activities.

Grades 2-3

July 21-24 (registration deadline: June 21)

$315

Camp’s Got Talent

Explore our camp activities and maybe get the Golden Buzzer – winning a spot at our campfire line-up!

Grades 4-5

July 21-24 (registration deadline: June 21)

$315

Going Green

Live in a solar cabin while learning about sustainability and having fun in the great outdoors.

Grades 6-12

July 21-24 (registration deadline: June 21)

$315

CIT I and CIT II

Explore the pathway to camp leadership.

Grades 9-12

July 21-24 OR July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21)

$315

Enchanted Forest

Join us for a magical time full of unicorns, mermaids, and enchanted forests.

Grades 2-3

July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21)

$315

Arrr You Ready Girl Scouts?

Paddle the lake in search of pirate’s booty and hunt down the illustrious whale of Little Grassy Lake.

Grades 4-5

July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21)

$315

Apocalyptic Adventure

Climb sandstone bluffs and paddle out to cliff jump as we leave no woman behind in our pursuit of exploration.

Grades 6-12

July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21)

$345

Little Grassy Lake Campground – Makanda, IL

Expedition River

Join us as we paddle down the 11 Point River for 3 nights of sleeping on breathtaking gravel bars.

Grades 6-12

August 4-7 (registration deadline: July 12)

$350

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

