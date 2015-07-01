Make strides this summer to waterproof your child with swim lessons that are outdoors and fun! Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is offering both group, private and semi-private swim lessons this summer at Donor Pool, located 300 June Street, inside Dolan Park. There is one session left this summer with various times. Levels span from level one to level six. Children must be a minimum of four years old for level one. Level one classes are $35 per child and are 30 minutes in length. Level two through six classes are $40 per child and are 45 minutes in length. All classes meet eight times; Monday through Thursday with Friday being held for rainout days. The schedule is as follows:

Session III: July 13-24

9-9:45 Level 2 & 6

10-10:30 Level 1

10-10:45 Level 3

11-11:30 Level 1

11-11:45 Level 4

To customize the lessons to fit within a busy summer schedule, try private swim lessons. These are great for both adults and children. Lessons will be offered between June 22-August 3. Fees are $60 for three 30 minutes lessons or $110 for six 30 minute lessons. Two participants with similar swimming abilities can participate in semi-private swim lessons. Fees are $85 for two people for three 30 minute lessons or $160 for two people for six 30 minute lessons.

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome! For more information or to learn how to register, please visithttp://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call Donor Pool at 618.498.5221 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

