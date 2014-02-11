Time is running out to register your child for Little League baseball and softball with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD). Teams are divided by gender and grade. Little League is for all children entering the 4th-9th grade in fall 2014. Games will be played in Jerseyville, Godfrey and Calhoun and run mid-April through mid-July. Registration is $65 per player and does not include equipment and uniforms. The registration deadline is Friday, February 14.

Now is also the time to register your young children up for JPRD T-ball and Pitch-machine. Teams are coed and will be divided by the grade your child is entering in the fall 2014: T-ball is K-1st and Pitch-machine is 2nd-3rd. Practices will start in April and games will run late-May through mid-July. All games will be played at Dolan Park, any night of the week and weekends. Schedules typically include two games per week per team, but the department does reserve the right to schedule more or less if needed. The league's success depends on parents as coaches, so please volunteer to be a coach on the registration form. Registration is $35 per child and includes a game shirt and hat. Each child will need a glove and bat, which are not provided by the program. The registration deadline is Saturday, March 1!

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: