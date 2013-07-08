Last Call for Outdoor Swim Lessons Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. There is still time to make strides this summer to waterproof your child with swim lessons that are outdoors and fun! Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is offering one last session of group lessons at Donor Pool, located at 300 June Street inside Dolan Park. Levels span from level one to six. Children must be a minimum of four years old for level one. The level one class is $30 per child and is 30 minutes in length. Level two through six classes are $35 per child and are 45 minutes in length. All classes meet eight times; classes meet Monday through Thursday with Fridays being held for rainouts. The schedule is as follows: Session III: July 15-26|

9-9:45 Level 2 & 6

10-10:30 Level 1

10-10:45 Level 3

11-11:45 Level 4 Article continues after sponsor message For more information about swim lesson options, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222, Donor Pool at 618.498.5221 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip