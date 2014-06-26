Attorney Lawrence Taliana of Taliana, Buckley & Asa in Edwardsville has been named Secretary of the Commercial Banking, Collections and Bankruptcy Section Council of the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA) at the organization’s annual June meeting. Taliana was also appointed as a member of the Construction Law Section Council.

The 33,000-member association provides professional services to Illinois lawyers and education and services to the public. Sections councils are appointed by the state bar president. “These lawyers play a key role in helping the bar association serve its members and the public,” said Richard D. Felice, of Wheaton, ISBA President for 2014-2015.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Commercial Banking, Collections and Bankruptcy Section helps promote professional excellence in the areas of commercial law and practice by providing continuing legal education, articles on areas of practice, and review new laws. The Construction Law Section enhances the ability and knowledge of attorneys concentrating in construction related areas of law.

Lawrence Taliana received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Illinois. He has operated the law firm at 216 N. Main Street in Edwardsville since 1988 and practices primarily in the areas of creditor collection law, bankruptcy, real estate, creditor’s rights, and commercial litigation. He is a Past President of the Illinois Creditors Bar Association, the Bankruptcy Attorneys of Southern Illinois, and the Madison County Bar Association. For more information about the firm, go to www.talianalawfirm.com.

###

More like this: