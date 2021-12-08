Larry Ashlock's First Tic-Tac Match Tournament Rates 'Huge Success'
WOOD RIVER - Larry Ashlock’s Tic-Tac Match card game was what he described as a "huge success" in its first tournament recently at Paragon Games in Wood River.
Ashlock’s card game has attracted national attention and will be on its way throughout the country in the near future. A story is to come in December about Ashlock and his creation.
“The Tic-Tac Match Tournament was a fun time for all!” Ashlock said. “We had about 20 contestants from ages 7 to 81 compete.
"A huge shout out to Paragon Games in Wood River for hosting and for the many contestants, family, friends, and volunteers who made this a special event.”
The Tic-Tac Match Tournament winners were:
First place - Scott Monroe.
Second place - Logan Schultz.
Third place - Gerald Ashlock, the oldest competitor at age 81.
Fourth place - Kay Sheets, the youngest competitor at age 7.
Ashlock was pleased he was able to fill a large donation box of toys and some cash for Toys for Tots.
“It was a win-win situation all the way around,” he said of the tournament.
