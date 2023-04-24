CHICAGO – The Lotto jackpot for tonight’s drawing is now a whopping $14,150,000.

This is the largest Lotto jackpot in nearly three years, when a lucky Illinois player scooped up $16.5 million in June 2020.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game with three chances to win a million dollars or more with every drawing.

Article continues after sponsor message

So far this month, two Lotto players have won $1 million each, but the jackpot has kept growing. In total this year, over 2.5 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, netting players about $10.9 million in prizes.

Lotto is played three times a week with drawings on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The next prize draw is tonight, April 24 at 9:22 p.m. CT.

Lotto tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add Extra Shot for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, Illinois Lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

More like this:

Oct 30, 2023 - Illinois Lottery Player Wins $1.2 Million With Lucky Day Lotto

Oct 16, 2023 - Several Illinois Lottery Players Win Big With Lucky Day Lotto

Aug 24, 2023 - Largest Lotto Jackpot Of Year Is Set For Thursday Night - $21.95 Million

Oct 2, 2023 - $800,000 Winning Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Sold In Godfrey

Jul 21, 2023 - Fifth Largest Jackpot In History: Mega Millions Rises To Staggering $720 Million

 