EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office has updated information about the situation that resulted in a large police presence on Edwardsville Road in Edwardsville on Wednesday night.

"At approximately 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious white male in the area of the 3400 block of Edwardsville Road, Edwardsville," Madison County Sheriff Patrol Commander Will Dimitroff said. "A deputy was dispatched to the area to investigate and as the deputy approached the suspect, the suspect assaulted and attempted to disarm the deputy. The deputy struggled with the suspect for over a minute while he tried to keep the suspect from taking his firearm.

"This resulted in a large police presence tonight in the 3400 block of Edwardsville Road, Edwardsville. Residents are reminded to lock their doors and do not open the door for unknown visitors. The suspect has been identified but remains at large. The suspect is described as a thin, white male, with red hair, wearing a black shirt and black pants and a cloth mask around his neck.

"Please call 911 if you see this suspect in the area or (618) 692-4433 with information on his whereabouts. Anyone with information can also contact our anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000."

