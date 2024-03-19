ROXANA - The Phillips 66 Refinery moved a large piece of equipment into position on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Melissa Erker, a spokesperson for the Phillips 66 Refinery, said the refinery replaced another piece of equipment that was at what she described as “the end of its life” and this was “a plastic unit that was part of one of the columns in the refinery.

The piece of equipment was massive and was 200 feet tall and 11 feet in diameter and weighed 440,000 pounds, Erker said.

Erker added that the Phillips 66 Refinery worked with the Illinois Department of Transportation and local law enforcement along with Ameren Illinois on power lines during the journey into the refinery.

“We involved the support of our local municipalities as it traveled from the Mississippi River through Hartford, South Roxana and part of Roxana,” she said.

The large piece of equipment was supposed to be replaced today and will function on the main property of the refinery.

“It won’t change the skyline,” Erker said.

“We do things like this timed around planned maintenance,” she added.

