EDWARDSVILLE – More than 300 third and fourth graders from nine area elementary schools gathered on the campus of Metro-East Lutheran High School recently for the annual MELHS Field Day.

Metro-East Lutheran High School (MELHS) has hosted the annual Field Day event for third and fourth grade students for many years.

“This event is just one more way we strive to be partners in education with the many high-quality elementary schools in the surrounding area,” said Dr. Jay Krause, principal of MELHS.

During this year’s event, students competed in activities ranging from races and basketball shootouts to jump rope contests and tug of war. The event was organized by MELHS PE teacher Ruth Thompson, and MELHS students and parents volunteered their time to help make the day a success.

Article continues after sponsor message

Elementary schools from Edwardsville, Collinsville, Hamel, Prairietown, Bethalto, Belleville, Litchfield and Staunton all participated in this year’s event.

“It’s a great event for our students,” said Sarah Lorenz, third grade teacher from Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto. “I think it’s fun for them to come out and have the chance to cooperate and work with their classmates on something that is not schoolwork. And it’s a great time for the kids to get to Lutheran High’s campus.”

For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School, which has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years, go to www.melhs.org.

More like this: