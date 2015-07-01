Step into another world with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) and travel to the Missouri Botanical Garden’sLantern Festival on Thursday, August 20. The garden plays host to an international exhibition of 22 lighted works of art from Zigong, China that are crafted from silk and steel. These works of art are rarely staged outside of Asia. There will be an optional 30 minute Chinese Acrobatic Performance at 7:30pm. Lanterns will be lit at 8pm. Before heading to the garden, the group will stop for an early dinner at Zia’s on the Hill that will consist of chicken spiedini or chicken parmesan, with salad, pasta, dessert and drink. Guests can bring a blanket to sit on for the short acro show. The fee is $75 per person and includes dinner, admission, gratuities and transportation.

The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 3:45pm and will return at approximately 10:30pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 3:30pm for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Monday, July 27.

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome on JPRD trips. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or emailjerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

