EDWARDSVILLE – A penalty kick goal by Sydney Lane in the 63rd minute was the decider as Edwardsville rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat O’Fallon 2-1 on Thursday afternoon at Tiger Stadium in a Southwestern Conference match.

The goal came after Payton Federmann was brought down in the box by a Panther defender. Lane made no mistake, putting the ball straight down the middle while the goalie dove to her left, giving the Tigers the lead.

All of the scoring occurred in the first half, with the visitors going on top after 50 minutes, when Mackenzie James scored from 25 yards out on a free-kick situation, sending the ball into the upper right corner to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers equalized at the hour when Hannah Bielicke drilled one from the edge of the O’Fallon penalty area to get her fifth goal of the season, drawing Edwardsville level at 1-1.

Three minutes later, Federmann was pulled down in the box, which set up Lane’s game-winner.

The Panthers had a chance to equalize in the final minutes, but a Sidney Christopher chance was smothered by the defense, and a cross in the box went wanting before the final siren.

Edwardsville is now 8-6-0, having won its last three games, and will host Belleville East on Tuesday in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

