SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today the reopening of lanes where possible for the busy Memorial Day weekend to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency roadwork will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, May 25, through 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 29.

Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted. Please buckle up, put your phone down, avoid distractions and drive sober.

Motorists should be alert, as lane closures in the following locations will remain in place during the holiday weekend:

District 1

Cook County

• Harts Road over North Branch of Chicago River, between Illinois 21 (Milwaukee Avenue) and Touhy Avenue in Niles; closed.

• U.S. 6 (159th Street) between Oak and Cicero Avenue in Oak Forest; closed, detour posted.

• Northwest Highway at Broadway Street, from east of State Street to east of Hanbury Drive in Des Plaines; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 58 (Golf Road) at Wolf Road (Cumberland Circle) in Des Plaines; lane reductions continue.

• Vincennes Road at Halsted Street in Harvey; closed.

• JFK Boulevard from Arlington Heights Road to Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove Village; closed,

• Elk Grove Boulevard from Arlington Heights Road to Victoria Lane in Elk Grove Village; closed.

• Skokie Blvd. (U.S. 41) and Hibbard Road in Wilmette; closed.

• Illinois 59 (Sutton Road) from north of West Bartlett Road to south of Illinois 19 (Irving Park Road); lane reductions continue.

• Eastbound U.S. 20 (Lake Street) east of Illinois 59 (Sutton Road) to west of Bartlett Road; shoulder closed.

• U.S. 12/45 in Stone Park; lane reductions continue.

• Westbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290) from Wells to Halsted streets; lane reductions continue.

• Westbound Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) from Halsted Street to Racine Avenue; lane reductions continue.

• Morgan Street exit ramp from westbound Eisenhower Expressway (I-290); closed.

• Northbound Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90/94) ramp to westbound Eisenhower Expressway (I-290); lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 6 (159th Street) between Oak and Cicero avenues in Oak Forest; closed, detour posted.

City of Chicago

• Illinois 72 between Harlem and Oriole avenues; lane reductions continue.

• Canfield Avenue ramp to the eastbound Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94); closed.

• Illinois 72 at Ottawa Avenue; closed, detour posted.

DuPage County

• Illinois 53 northbound (between 63rd and 75th streets in Woodridge; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 53 (Lincoln Avenue) from Hobson Road to 71st Street in Woodridge; lane reductions continue.

Kane County

• Illinois 72 over Tyler Creek in Pingree Grove; lane reductions continue, controlled by traffic signals.

Will County

• Illinois 53 over Hickory Creek in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

• Southbound Illinois 171 (State Street) from Eighth Street to 10th Street in Lockport; lane reductions continue.

• Goodenow Road between Illinois 1/Illinois 394 and South Ashland Avenue; closed, detour posted.

McHenry County

• Bay Road over Lily Lake Drain in Johnsburg; lane reductions continue, controlled by traffic signals.

• Justen Road at Fox River Tributary in Prairie Grove; closed to through traffic, detour posted.

• Deerpass Road at Kishwaukee River in Marengo; closed to through traffic, detour posted.

Lake County

• Forest Avenue over the Ravine Ditch in Highland Park; closed, detour posted.

• Illinois 132 at U.S. 41; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 120 from east of U.S. 41 to O’Plaine Road; lane reductions continue.

• Greanleaf Avenue entrance ramp to westbound Illinois 120; closed; detour posted.

• Greenwood Avenue over Illinois 137; lane reductions continue.

• Eastbound Illinois 132 (Grand Avenue) between Ferndale and Waveland avenues in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.

• Westbound Illinois 132 between Waveland Ave and U.S. 41 in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 120 over the Canadian Pacific Railroad, Greenleaf Street and ramps in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.

• Greenleaf Street ramp to westbound Illinois 120; closed, detour posted.

• Greenwood Avenue at the Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan, lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 120 over U.S. 41, the Union Pacific Railroad/Old Skokie Road in Park City; lane reductions continue.

District 2

• Illinois 2 (North Main Street) from Riverside Boulevard to Auburn Street in Rockford; lane reduction continues.

• Illinois 75 from Rock River bridge to Illinois 2 in Rockton and from the Rock River to Green Street; lane reduction continues.

• Interstate 88 from 0.1 mile east of Sand Road to 0.6 mile west of Illinois 78; one lane in each direction.

• U.S. 150 from Illinois 81 to Illinois 17 at Alpha; closed, detour is posted.

District 3

Bureau County

• Illinois 26 north of Princeton; reduced to one lane, controlled by signals.

• Interstate 80 in western Bureau County; lane reduction continues.

LaSalle County

• U.S. 34 east of Mendota; reduced to one lane, controlled by signals.

Livingston County

• Interstate 55 north of Illinois 23; lane reduction with traffic crossing over continues.

Ford County

• Illinois 47 north of Gibson City; reduced to one lane, controlled by signals.

• U.S. 45 south of Paxton; closed; detour posted.

Kankakee County

• North Street over Interstate 57; closed, detour not posted.

District 4

Knox County

• U.S. 150 (Main Street) in Galesburg; closed between Pearl and Chambers streets; detour posted.

• U.S. 150 (Grand Avenue) over BNSF Railroad in Galesburg; closed, detour posted.

• Interstate 74 just east of Woodhull, over Pope Creek; lane reductions continue.

• I-74 in Galesburg just south of U.S. 34 over BNSF Railroad and Lincoln Street; lane reductions continue.

Knox and Warren counties

• U.S. 34 from Monmouth to Galesburg; closed, detour posted.

Peoria County

• Illinois 40 (Knoxville Avenue) in Peoria from Pennsylvania to Corrington avenues; lane reductions continue.

Article continues after sponsor message

District 5

Champaign County

• I-74 westbound between mileposts 188 and 186; lane reductions continue.

District 6

Hancock County

• Illinois 96 over Larry Creek, north of Hamilton; lane reductions continue, controlled by traffic signals.

Morgan County

• U.S. 67 over Coon Creek, near Meredosia; lane reductions continue, controlled by traffic signals.

Sangamon County

• Business Loop 55 (Peoria Road) over the Sangamon River; lane reductions continue.

Pike County

• Interstate 72 between mileposts 41 and 43; lane reductions continue.

District 7

Macon County

• U.S. 36 over U.S. 51 at the U.S. 36/U.S.51 interchange west of Decatur; closed, detour posted.

• Cantrell Road over U.S. 51 west of Decatur; lane reductions continue, controlled by traffic signals.

Clay County

• U.S. 50 east of Clay City; lane reductions continue, controlled by traffic signals.

Effingham County

• I-57 northbound Green Creek Rest Area north of Effingham; closed.

Lawrence County

• Illinois 1 north of Lawrenceville; closed, detour posted.

District 8

Madison County

• Baumann Road at Interstate 70, north of Pierron; closed.

• Illinois 143 just west of Illinois 159; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 143 just east of Wanda/Moreland Road; closed.

• I-55 between Illinois 143 and Illinois 140; lane reductions continue.

Bond County

• Illinois 143 east of Pierron; closed.

• I-70 near Greenville; lane reductions continue.

District 9

Franklin County

• Illinois 149 near Thompsonville; lane reductions continue, controlled by traffic signals.

Jackson County

• Illinois 13 west of Carbondale; lane reductions continue.

Perry County

• Illinois 154, 1.2 miles east of U.S. 51. Bridge construction. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by signals.

Union County

• I-57 at the Anna interchange; lane reductions continue.

White County

• U.S. 45, 3.7 miles south of Illinois 14; lane reductions continue, controlled by traffic signals.

Williamson County

• Illinois 37, 1 mile south of Marion; lane reductions continue, controlled by traffic signals.

More like this: