Non-emergency closures suspended; motorists should still expect work zones

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Memorial Day weekend to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, May 28, to 11:59 p.m.

Monday, May 31.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment.

At all times, please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober.

District 8

Madison County

• I-70 from the I-70/270/55 interchange to 2.6 miles east; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 140/111 just west of Illinois 3; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 255 between New Poag Road and Madison Avenue; lane reductions continue.

Bond County

• Illinois 127/140 over Shoal Creek just west of Greenville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Clinton County

• U.S. 50 just east and just west of Aviston; lane reductions continue with

Marion County

• Illinois 161 between Locust and Hickory streets in Centralia; lane reductions continue.

St. Clair County

• Collinsville Road between Exchange Avenue and Illinois 203 in East St. Louis; closed, detour posted.

• Northbound I-55/64 on the Poplar Street Bridge; lane reductions continue.

o Exits to Illinois 3 and Tudor Avenue; closed.

o Ramp from northbound Piggott Drive to northbound I-55/64; closed.

District 1

City of Chicago

• Outbound Kennedy Expressway (westbound Interstate 90/94) ramp to Canfield Avenue; closed.

• Halsted Street over Interstate 57; lane reductions continue.

• Northbound I-57 at Halsted Street; right shoulder closed.

• Pulaski Road between 76th and 77th streets; lane reductions continue.

• Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) between 67th and 71st streets; lane reductions continue.

• The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed:

o Inbound Kennedy (eastbound I-90/94) to inbound Ida B. Wells Drive.

o Outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (eastbound I-90/94) ramp to Taylor Street and Roosevelt Road.

o Inbound Dan Ryan (westbound I-90/94) from Taylor.

o Outbound Ida B. Wells Drive from Canal Street.

o Outbound Ida B. Wells Drive to outbound Dan Ryan.

o Outbound Ida B. Wells Drive to outbound Dan Ryan.

o Jackson Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; closed, detour posted.

o Adams Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; closed, detour posted.

Cook County

• Winnetka Road over North Branch Chicago River; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Sauk Trail over I-57 between Central Avenue and Hillside Drive in Richton Park; lane reductions continue.

• Lake-Cook Road east of Interstate 94 in Northbrook; lane reductions continue.

• McHenry Road (Illinois 83) at Lake-Cook Road in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.

• 183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue on both roads.

• Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

• Woodfield Road from Meacham Road to East Frontage Road in Schaumburg; lane reductions continue.

• Lake Street between Harlem Avenue and Euclid Avenue in Oak Park; closed, detour posted.

• Chicago Road at Thorn Creek Tributary in Chicago Heights; closed, detour posted.

• Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound Interstate 290) between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

• Milwaukee Avenue (U.S. 45) ramp to Palatine Road in Prospect Heights; closed, detour posted. Palatine Road ramp to Milwaukee Avenue also is closed.

• Lake-Cook Road over U.S. 41 in Northbrook; lane reductions continue.

• Howard Street between Milwaukee Avenue and LeHigh Avenue in Niles; lane reductions continue.

• Eastbound Central Avenue closed between Sheridan Road and Green Bay Road in Wilmette; closed, detour posted.

• Northbound Busse Road (Illinois 83) between Foster Avenue and Bryn Mawr Ave in Bensenville; lane reductions continue.

• Westbound Howard Street between Sacramento Avenue and Ridge Avenue in Evanston; lane reductions continue.

• Northwest Highway (U.S. 14) over Golf Road (Illinois 58) in Des Plaines; lane reductions continue.

• Central Road over Des Plaines River in Glenview; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Torrence Avenue over railroad tracks in Burnham; lane reductions continue.

• Ninth Avenue over Eisenhower in Maywood; lane reductions continue.

• 25th Avenue over Eisenhower in Broadview; lane reductions continue.

• Ballard Road and Greenwood Avenue in Niles; lane reductions continue.

• Ballard Road between Rand and Potter roads in Des Plaines; open to local traffic only.

• Ballard Road between Dawn Court and Lyman Road in Des Plaines; closed, detour posted.

• Eastbound Oakton Street (Illinois 72) right turn lane to Busse Road (Illinois 83) in Elk Grove Village; closed.

o Northbound Busse to Oakton; lane reductions continue.

o Eastbound Oakton between Busse and Higgins Road; lane reductions continue.

o Southbound Busse from I-90 to just south of Oakton; lane reductions continue.

• Harlem Avenue (Illinois 43) over the Cal-Sag Channel in Palos Heights; lane reductions continue.

• First Avenue over the Des Plaines River in River Grove; lane reductions continue.

• Lawrence Avenue between Des Plaines River Road and 25th Avenue in Schiller Park; lane reductions continue.

DuPage County

• 55th Street from Dunham Road to Clarendon Hills Road in Downers Grove, Westmont and Clarendon Hills; lane reductions continue.

• York Road at Roosevelt Road in Elmhurst; lane reduction continue.

Kane County

• Grant Highway (U.S. 20) at Getty Road near Hampshire; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Grant Highway about 1 mile south of Interstate 90; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

• Southbound Bolz Road between Alameda and Amarillo drives in Carpentersville; closed, detour posted.

Lake County

• Grand Avenue (Illinois 132) at Skokie Highway (U.S. 41) in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.

• Thompson Boulevard and Brandywyn Lane in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.

• Krueger Road between Eleanor Drive and Thimbleweed Trail in Long Grove; closed, detour posted.

• Northbound Nippersink Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Oak Street in Fox Lake; closed, detour posted.

• Clavey Road over the Skokie River in Highland Park; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Rand Road (U.S. 12) south of Old Rand Road to north of Main Street (Illinois 22) in Lake Zurich; some sidewalks closed.

McHenry County

• Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) over the Fox River in Algonquin; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 47 at O’Brien Road south of Hebron; lane reductions continue.

• Northwest Highway (U.S. 14) over the Fox River in Fox River Grove; lane width reductions continue.

• Illinois 47 at the Kishwaukee River in Lakewood; lane reductions continue.

Will County

• Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

• Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

• Weber Road between 135th Street and Normantown Road in Romeoville; lane reductions continue.

• St. Francis Road between 84th and 88th avenues in Frankfort; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• I-55 from River Road to Arsenal Road near Channahon; lane reductions continue.

• Danne Road over Plum Creek in Crete Township; closed.

• Jefferson Street (eastbound U.S. 30) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed; detour posted.

• Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

District 2

Henry County

• Interstate 74 approximately 6 miles south of the I-74/280 interchange; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 6 over a railroad approximately just east of Interstate 280; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Ogle County

• Interstate 39 approximately 3 miles north of Illinois 64; lane reductions continue.

Rock Island County

• I-280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.

• Southbound Illinois 92 at the I-280 interchange in Rock Island; lane reductions continue.

District 3

Bureau County

• Interstate 80 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

Iroquois County

• Illinois 1 north of U.S. 52; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Kankakee County

• I-57 south of U.S. 45/52; lane reductions continue

La Salle County

• I-80 near La Salle-Peru; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 39 north of Illinois 18; lane reductions continue.

District 4

Knox County

• Interstate 74 over French Creek about 8 miles west of Brimfield; lane reductions continue.

McDonough County

• Illinois 41 east of Prairie City; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Peoria County

• Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

• Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

• I-74 from mileposts 70 to 75 and 78 to 82; lane reductions continue.

• Westbound Interstate 474 ramp to westbound I-74; lane reductions continue.

Tazewell County

• I-74 at Pinecrest Drive in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.

• I-74 between Morton and Goodfield; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 9 over the Illinois River in Pekin; lane reductions continue.

Article continues after sponsor message

Warren County

• U.S. 34 east of Monmouth; lane reductions continue.



District 5

Champaign County

• I-74 over Canadian National Railroad between Lincoln Avenue and Neil Street interchanges; lane reductions continue.

DeWitt County

• Illinois 54 over Clinton Lake; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Douglas County

• Illinois 133 between I-57 and Hindsboro; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

McLean County

• I-39 over County Highway 12 at Hudson; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 at the Funks Grove Rest Area; lane reductions continue.

Vermilion County

• I-74 over the Salt Fork River west of Danville; lane reductions continue.

• Tilton Road over I-74 in Tilton; closed.

District 6

Adams County

• Quincy Memorial Bridge (eastbound U.S. 24); lane reductions continue.

Logan County

• Lincoln Parkway (Old U.S. 66) in Lincoln; lane reductions continue.

Montgomery County

• I-55 between the Illinois 108 interchange (exit 60) and Litchfield; lane reductions continue.

Morgan County

• Interstate 72 near Jacksonville; lane reductions continue.

Pike County

• I-72 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

Sangamon County

• I-55 at Williamsville; lane reductions continue.

• I-55/72 at Springfield; lane reductions continue.

District 7

Clark County

• Illinois 49 just north of Interstate 70 at Casey; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Clay County

• Dieterich Blacktop just north of Clay City; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Effingham County

• Dieterich Blacktop just south of Church Street in Dieterich; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Fayette County

• Eastbound I-70 approximately 1.5 miles east of the U.S. 40 interchange (exit 68); lane reductions continue.

Jasper County

• Illinois 33 at the Crawford County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Macon County

• I-72 from the Piatt County line 4.5 miles west to Cemetery Road overpass; lane reductions continue.

Moultrie County

• Illinois 28 approximately 1.5 south of Bethany Road; closed, detour posted.

District 9

Franklin County

• Illinois 14 just west of the Hamilton County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jackson County

• Illinois 13 west of Reed Station Road near Carbondale; lane reductions continue.

Johnson County

• Illinois 37 just south of Illinois 146; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Massac County

• Interstate 24 in multiple locations; lane reductions continue:

o Eastbound between mileposts 26 and 39

o Westbound between the Ohio River and milepost 26

Saline County

• Commercial Street (U.S. 45) at Feazel Street in Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Union County

• Illinois 127 just south of Alto Pass; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

White County

• Illinois 1 just north of U.S. 45; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Williamson County

• Illinois 148 just north of I-57; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 148 at the I-57 ramps; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Stotlar Road over I-57 in Marion; closed, no detour posted.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve 2,779 miles of highway and 7.9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here, and view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: