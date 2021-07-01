SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the independence Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, July 2, to 11:59 p.m.

Monday, July 5.

The following lane closures will remain in place as part of ongoing work zones during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment.

At all times, please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober.

District 1

City of Chicago

• Halsted Street over Interstate 57; lane reductions continue.

• Northbound I-57 at Halsted; right shoulder closed.

• 130th Street from Indiana Avenue to east of Interstate 94 (Bishop Ford Freeway); lane reductions continue.

• Northbound Pulaski Road between 76th and 77th streets; lane reductions continue.

• Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) between 67th and 71st streets; lane reductions continue.

• Northbound Ruble Street between Roosevelt Road and Taylor Street; closed.

• The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed:

o Outbound Ida B. Wells Drive to outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90/94); detour posted.

o Outbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290)/Inbound Ida B. Wells from Roosevelt Road.

o Jackson Street bridge over outbound Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90/94) detour posted.

o Adams Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.

o Outbound Kennedy to Madison Street.

o Outbound Kennedy from Adams Street.

o Outbound Kennedy from Jackson Street.

o Inbound Kennedy to Adams Street.

o Inbound Kennedy to Jackson Street.

o Inbound Eisenhower; lane reductions continue.

o Inbound Ida B. Wells Drive; lane reductions continue.

o Inbound/outbound Stevenson Expressway (Interstate 55) to inbound Dan Ryan; lane reductions continue.



Cook County

• Winnetka Road over North Branch Chicago River; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Eastbound Lake-Cook Road east of I-94 in Northbrook; closed, detour posted.

• McHenry Road (Illinois 83) at Lake-Cook Road in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.

• 183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue both roads.

• Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

• Chicago Road at Thorn Creek Tributary in Chicago Heights; closed, detour posted.

• Inbound Eisenhower between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

• Howard Street between Milwaukee Avenue and LeHigh Avenue in Niles; lane reductions continue.

• Eastbound Central Avenue closed between Sheridan Road and Green Bay Road in Wilmette; closed, detour posted.

• Eastbound Howard Street between Sacramento Avenue and Ridge Avenue in Evanston; lane reductions continue.

• Central Road over Des Plaines River in Glenview; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Franklin Avenue under Tri-State Tollway (I-294) in Franklin Park; closed, detour posted.

• Torrence Avenue over railroad tracks in Burnham; lane reductions continue.

• Ninth Avenue over Eisenhower in Maywood; lane reductions continue.

• Northbound 25th Avenue over Eisenhower in Broadview; lane reductions continue.

• Ballard Road and Greenwood Avenue in Niles; lane reductions continue.

• Ballard Road between Rand and Potter roads in Des Plaines; open to local traffic only.

• Ballard Road between Dawn Court and Lyman Road in Des Plaines; closed, detour posted.

• Northbound Busse Road (Illinois 83) just south of Oakton Street in Elk Grove Village; lane reductions continue.

o Northbound Busse from just north of Oakton to the I-90 overpass; lane reductions continue.

o Southbound Busse right turn lane to westbound Oakton; closed.

o Westbound Oakton between the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) overpass and Higgins Road (Illinois 72); lane reductions continue.

o Westbound Oakton right turn lane at northbound Busse; closed.

o Westbound Oakton right turn lane to eastbound Higgins; closed.

o Higgins right turn lane just south of Oakton; closed.

• Harlem Avenue (Illinois 43) over the Cal-Sag Channel in Palos Heights; lane reductions continue.

• First Avenue over the Des Plaines River in River Grove; lane reductions continue.

• Lawrence Avenue between Des Plaines River Road and 25th Avenue in Schiller Park; lane reductions continue.

• 31st Street over Salt Creek in Westchester and La Grange Park; lane reductions continue.

• Eastbound Roosevelt Road over the Des Plaines River in Forest Park; closed.

DuPage County

• 55th Street from Dunham Road to Clarendon Hills Road in Downers Grove, Westmont and Clarendon Hills; lane reductions continue.

• York Road at Roosevelt Road in Elmhurst; lane reduction continue.

Kane County

• Grant Highway (U.S. 20) at Getty Road near Hampshire; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Grant Highway about 1 mile south of I-90; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

• Westbound Main Street between Van Nortwick Avenue and Water Street in Batavia; closed, detour posted.

Lake County

• Grand Avenue (Illinois 132) at Skokie Highway (U.S. 41) in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.

• Thompson Boulevard and Brandywyn Lane in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.

• Krueger Road between Eleanor Drive and Thimbleweed Trail in Long Grove; closed, detour posted.

• Northbound Nippersink Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Oak Street in Fox Lake; closed, detour posted.

• Clavey Road over the Skokie River in Highland Park; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Rand Road (U.S. 12) south of Old Rand Road to north of Main Street (Illinois 22) in Lake Zurich; some sidewalks closed.

McHenry County

• Illinois 47 at O’Brien Road south of Hebron; lane reductions continue.

• Harrison Street from the Prairie Trail bike path to Sunny Drive in Algonquin; closed to through traffic, detour posted.

• Illinois 47 at the Kishwaukee River in Lakewood; lane reductions continue.

Will County

• Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

• Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

• Weber Road between 135th Street and Normantown Road in Romeoville; lane reductions continue.

• St. Francis Road between 84th and 88th avenues in Frankfort; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• I-55 from River Road to Arsenal Road near Channahon; lane reductions continue.

• Danne Road over Plum Creek in Crete Township; closed.

• Jefferson Street (eastbound U.S. 30) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

• Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

• Manhattan-Monee Road between U.S. 45 and Scheer Road in Manhattan Township; closed.

District 2

Carroll County

• Illinois 40 between Chadwick and Milledgeville; closed, detour posted.

Henry County

• Illinois 82 south of Cambridge; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• U.S. 6 over a railroad just east of Interstate 280; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Ogle County

• Interstate 39 approximately over Killbuck Creek, 3 miles north of Illinois 64; lane reductions continue.

Rock Island County

• I-280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.

District 3

Bureau County

• Interstate 180 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

• I-180 between Illinois 26 and Illinois 29 west of Hennepin; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 26 between I-180 and U.S. 6; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Grundy County

• U.S. 6 at the CSX Railroad bridge east of Morris; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Iroquois County

• Illinois 1 north of U.S. 52; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Kankakee County

• I-57 between Chebanse and Kankakee; lane reductions continue

Kendall County

• Illinois 71 between Illinois 47 and Illinois 126; lane reductions continue.

La Salle County

• Interstate 80 near La Salle-Peru; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 39 north of Illinois 18; lane reductions continue.

• I-39 near U.S. 52; lane reductions continue.

District 4

Peoria County

• Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

• Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

• Interstate 74 from mileposts 75 to 78; lane reductions continue.

Putnam County

• Illinois 71 east of Hennepin; lane reductions continue.

Tazewell County

• I-74 at Pinecrest Drive in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.

• I-74 between Morton and Goodfield; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 9 over the Illinois River in Pekin; lane reductions continue.

Warren County

• U.S. 34 east of Monmouth; lane reductions continue.



District 5

Champaign County

• I-74 over the CN Railroad between Lincoln Avenue and Neil Street interchanges; lane reductions continue.

• St. Joseph Sidney slab over the Salt Fork River just north of Sidney; closed.

• Illinois 10 over Copper Slough in Champaign; closed.

DeWitt County

• Illinois 54 over Clinton Lake; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Douglas County

• Illinois 133 between I-57 and Hindsboro; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

McLean County

• I-39 over County Highway 12 at Hudson; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 at the Funks Grove Rest Area; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 over westbound I-74 at Bloomington; lane reductions continue.

Vermilion County

• I-74 over the Salt Fork River west of Danville; lane reductions continue.

• Tilton Road over I-74 in Tilton; closed.

District 6

Adams County

• Quincy Memorial Bridge (eastbound U.S. 24); closed.

Montgomery County

• I-55 near Litchfield; lane reductions continue.

Sangamon County

• I-55 at Sangamon Avenue; lane reductions continue.

o Ramp from westbound Sangamon to southbound I-55; closed.

o Ramp from eastbound Sangamon to northbound I-55; closed.

• I-55 over the railroad just south of Sangamon Avenue; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 over the Sangamon River; lane reductions continue.

District 7

Clark County

• Illinois 49 8 miles and 10 miles north of Casey; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Clay County

• Dieterich Blacktop just north of Clay City; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Cumberland County

• U.S. 40 1 mile west of Illinois 130 in Greenup; closed, detour posted.

Effingham County

• Dieterich Blacktop just south of Church Street in Dieterich; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Fayette County

• Eastbound Interstate 70 approximately 1.5 miles east of the U.S. 40 interchange (exit 68); lane reductions continue.

Jasper County

• Illinois 33 at the Crawford County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Macon County

• Interstate 72 from the Piatt County line 4.5 miles west to Cemetery Road overpass; lane reductions continue.

Moultrie County

• Illinois 28 approximately 1.5 miles south of Bethany Road; closed, detour posted.

District 8

Bond County

• Illinois 127/140 over Shoal Creek just west of Greenville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Clinton County

• Illinois 161 over Shoal Creek just south of Germantown; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by flaggers and temporary signals.

Madison County

• Westbound I-70 ramp to southbound I-55; closed.

• Illinois 140/111 just west of Illinois 3; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 255 between New Poag Road and Madison Avenue; lane reductions continue.

St. Clair County

• Collinsville Road between Exchange Avenue and Illinois 203 in East St. Louis; closed, detour posted.

• St. Clair Avenue over the Harding Ditch in East St. Louis; lane reductions continue.

• Northbound I-55/64 on the Poplar Street Bridge; lane reductions continue.

o Exits to Illinois 3 and Tudor Avenue; closed.

o Ramp from northbound Piggott Drive to northbound I-55/64; closed.

District 9

Franklin County

• Illinois 14 just west of the Hamilton County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jackson County

• Illinois 13 west of Reed Station Road near Carbondale; lane reductions continue.

Jefferson County

• Illinois 142 just south of Mount Vernon; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Johnson County

• Illinois 37 just south of Illinois 146; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Massac County

• Interstate 24 in multiple locations; lane reductions continue:

o Eastbound from mileposts 26-30, 32-34 and 38-39.

o Westbound from the Ohio River to milepost 2, 34-32 and 30-26.

Saline County

• Commercial Street (U.S. 45) at Feazel Street in Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Union County

• Illinois 127 just south of Alto Pass; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• I-57 at milepost 27; lane reductions continue.

White County

• Illinois 1 just north of U.S. 45; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Williamson County

• Illinois 148 just north of I-57; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 148 at the I-57 ramps; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.



For more information on IDOT projects, click here, and view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

