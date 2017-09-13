COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that eastbound Interstate 55/70 will be reduced to one lane from Black Lane to Interstate 255 near Collinsville beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15 and continuing through Saturday, September 16, weather permitting. However, the ramp from eastbound Interstate 55/70 to Interstate 255 will remain open at all times. These lane restrictions are necessary to complete pavement repairs to eastbound Interstate 55/70.

Delays are expected. Motorists are urged to reduce speed, obey all traffic control signage, allow extra time and use caution while driving through and near the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons, Inc., of East St. Louis, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

