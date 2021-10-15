ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 3 between Bloomer Dr. and Broadway on Monday, October 18, 2021, weather permitting. The restrictions for this stage of work will take place between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm during weekdays and one lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This stage of construction is needed to continue to do pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by late October.

This stage of construction is part of the larger Homer Adams Parkway resurfacing project that will include many additional lane restrictions. The times and locations of future restrictions will be announced as the project continues. The entire project is expected to be completed by June 2022.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the C. E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

