Lane Restrictions For Week Of June 14, 2021

BOND COUNTY IL 127/IL 140 over the East Fork of Shoal Creek, 0.2 mile west of Greenville will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, February 15, 2021, weather permitting. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flagger and/or temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to complete bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by early August 2021. (PAG) CLINTON COUNTY IL 161 will have intermittent lane restrictions from 0.1 mile west of Slant Road near Bartelso to 0.2 mile west of Broadway in Centralia beginning on Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. These restrictions are necessary to place a new bituminous surface treatment and new pavement markings and is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021. (PAG) US 50 from 1.0 mile east of Crackerneck Rd to 0.2 miles west of St. Rose Rd in Clinton County will resume intermittent lane restrictions beginning Monday, March 1, 2021, weather permitting. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be maintained using temporary traffic signals at Sugar Creek, 1.0 mile west of Aviston, and Lake Branch Creek, 1.5 miles easst of Aviston. This work is necessary to complete structure repairs. These repairs and final asphalt resurfacing is expected to be completed by July 2021. (PAG) US 50 from 0.3 mile west of Frogtown Rd near Breese to 0.1 mile west of IL 127 in Carlyle will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. These restrictions are necessary to place a new bituminous surface treatment and new pavement markings and is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021. (PAG) US 50 in Clinton County from 0.3 mile west of St. Rose Road to 0.3 mile west of Frogtown Road will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, May 17, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing. Work is expected to be completed by early July 2021. (PAG) Ferrin Rd from US 50 to Louis Street will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, May 24, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between 7 AM & 7 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by late June 2021. (PAG) Old US 50 from 13th St. in Carlyle to Carter St. in Beckemeyer will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by late July 2021. (PAG) GREENE COUNTY NEW: Both lanes of US 67 from Hilltop (S of Whitehall) to NE 1500 (N of Roodhouse); both lanes of US 67 from 1000N (S of Carrollton) to NW 400 (N of Carrollton); and both lanes of IL 108 inside the city limits of Carrollton will encounter intermittent lane restrictions during daytime hours only beginning Monday, June 14, 2021 through Friday, June 18, 2021, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement. (Matls) JERSEY COUNTY US 67 just south of Delhi at the current 4-lane to 2-lane transition will begin a traffic staging change beginning on Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. The new configuration will have northbound traffic merging with southbound traffic sooner than the current traffic pattern. This new traffic pattern will continue for several months and it allows the contractor to connect the new pavement to the current pavement with minimal impact to the motoring public. (JA) MADISON COUNTY I-70/270/55 between the I-70/270/55 interchange and 2.6 miles east of the I-70/270/55 interchange will encounter a 21-day lane closures beginning on Thursday, May 13, 2021, weather permitting. The westbound direction will be reduced to a single lane, around the clock starting at 5 AM. This stage of work is necessary to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by June 11, 2021. This work is part of a larger project that will include many additional lane closures. The times and locations of future closures will be announced as the project continues. The entire project is expected to be completed by November 2021. (JA) NEW: IL 111 in both directions from just south of I-270 to just north of Chain of Rocks Rd will encounter intermittent lane restrictions during weekday daytime hours only beginning Wednesday, June 23, 2021 through Wednesday, June 30, 2021, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement. (Matls) IL 140 between IL 160 and the Bond County line will have intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, March 22, 2021, weather permitting. These restrictions will be changed to a round-the-clock lane closure beginning on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Two-way traffic will be maintained through this lane closure using temporary traffic signals. The lane closure is needed to complete a box culvert replacement and the work related to the lane closure is expected to be completed by mid-May 2021. After the box culvert work is complete, the contractor will again be using intermittent lane restrictions to construct a new asphalt surface. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2021. (JA) IL 140 (East Broadway) from Washington Ave to Pearl St in Alton will be closed beginning Monday, June 14, 2021 for Illinois American Water to install a new sanitary sewer main. The full closure will be preceded by lane restrictions eastbound during the week of June 7, 2021. It is expected that this work will take 3 to 4 weeks to complete. A marked detour utilizing IL 143 and Cpl Belchick Expressway will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure. (Proj Sup) IL 140/111 will encounter lane closures between Kendall Ave. (just west of IL 3) and Fosterburg Road beginning on Monday, March 15, 2021, weather permitting. The eastbound and westbound directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This work is necessary to make bridge deck repairs and is expected to be completed by September 2021. (JA) NEW: IL 143 between Schwartz Rd and Seminole St in Edwardsville will be temporarily closed to through traffic. The closure will be in place beginning at 5:30 AM Monday, June 14, 2021 and is anticipated to reopen by 12 PM on Saturday, June 19, 2021, weather permitting. These restrictions are needed to replace crossroad culvert under IL 143 at Wyandotte St. (Ops) IL 157 between Horseshoe Lake Rd. and Chain of Rocks Rd. will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, weather permitting. The lane closure is needed to complete a new asphalt surface and the project is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021. (JA) IL 159 between IL 140 and the Macoupin County line will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Thursday, May 13, 2021, weather permitting. The lane restrictions are needed to construct a new asphalt surface. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021. (JA) IL 255 between New Poag Road and Madison Avenue will encounter lane closures beginning on Monday, March 8, 2021, weather permitting. Both directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This work is necessary to make bridge deck repairs and is expected to be completed by September 2021. (JA) MARION COUNTY IL 161 westbound from North Locust Street to North Hickory Street in Centralia will be restricted to one lane beginning Tuesday, September 8, 2020, weather permitting. This work is necessary to complete bridge deck repairs and asphalt resurfacing. Work is expected to be completed by August 2021. (PAG) NEW: I-57 SB bridge over US 50 will encounter a right lane closure on Monday June 14th, 2021 as weather permitting, between the hours of 7am-4pm. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction. The restrictions are needed to perform critical bridge deck repairs at this location. RANDOLPH COUNTY IL 3 in Randolph County from 1st Street in Ruma to the Monroe County line will be intermittently restricted beginning Monday, October 5, 2020, weather permitting. These lane restrictions will be between 7 AM and 6 PM. Flaggers will be utilized to maintain traffic through the work zone. This work is required to make pavement repairs and resurface the roadway and is expected to be completed by mid-Summer 2021. (JGG) CLAIR COUNTY I-55/64 eastbound will encounter lane restrictions in one of the two outer lanes and the northbound Piggott Avenue ramp to eastbound I-55/64 beginning Monday, February 22, 2021, weather permitting. The two inside lanes of eastbound I-55/64 will remain open to traffic. This closure is necessary to repair expansion joints as well as replace the surface of the bridge that carries I-55/64 over Trendley Ave in East St. Louis and is expected to be completed by October 2021. The work is part of a larger $29.8 million project, funded by Rebuild Illinois, to rehabilitate the bridges in this area. (DYJ) I-55/64 eastbound will encounter lane closures of the three right lanes across the Poplar Street Bridge, as well as the ramp to southbound IL 3 and the ramp to southbound Tudor Ave. in East St. Louis beginning Thursday, April 1, 2021, weather permitting. The closures are necessary to replace the bridge decks on EB I-55/64. Lane closures will be in place in this area until early October. In Missouri, the Marion Street entrance ramp to NB I-55 as well as the right lane of NB I-55 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed. I-64 will also be reduced to one lane approaching the Poplar Street Bridge. (DYJ) IL 157 between Petroff Drive and State Street in St. Clair County will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, May 17, 2021, between the hour os 6 PM and 6 AM daily, weather permitting. These restrictions are needed to complete pavement repairs and work is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021. (JGG) Collinsville Rd will be closed to all traffic between Exchange Ave and IL 203 in East St. Louis beginning Tuesday, May 25, 2021 through July 9, 2021. A signed detour will be in place to guide motorists. This work is necessary to complete repairs to the KCS railroad structure over Collinsville Rd. (Ops) WASHINGTON COUNTY NEW: US 51 from East Jefferson St. to Michigan Rd. in Ashley will be closed for rehabilitative work of the railroad crossing on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 8 AM through Friday, June 18, 2021 at 4 PM, weather permitting. Both lanes will be closed. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure. (Proj Sup) Article continues after sponsor message List of daily lane closures, weather permitting : MONDAY, JUNE 14, 2021 No lane restrictions to report. TUESDAY, JUNE 15, 2021 No lane restrictions to report. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16, 2021 No lane restrictions to report. THURSDAY, JUNE 17, 2021 No lane restrictions to report. FRIDAY, JUNE 18, 2021 No lane restrictions to report. SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 2021 No lane restrictions to report. SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021 No lane restrictions to report. Complete press releases for IDOT are available at http://www.idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/stay-connected/news-releases/Construction/releases. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.