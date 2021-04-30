Lane restrictions the week of May 3, 2021. Motorists should be aware of the following ongoing closures:

JERSEY COUNTY

• US 67 just south of Delhi at the current 4-lane to 2-lane transition will begin a traffic staging change beginning on Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. The new configuration will have northbound traffic merging with southbound traffic sooner than the current traffic pattern. This new traffic pattern will continue for several months and it allows the contractor to connect the new pavement to the current pavement with minimal impact to the motoring public.

JERSEY & GREENE COUNTY

• US 67 between Fulkerson Dr. in Jerseyville and Macoupin Creek will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, March 22, 2021, weather permitting. Work will take place each weekday between 7 AM and 5:30 PM. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by July 2021.

MADISON COUNTY

• NEW: IL 111/US 67 (Godfrey Road) from IL 3 to IL 267 will encounter intermittent lane restrictions to one lane during daytime hours only beginning Monday, May 3, 2021, through Friday, May 7, 2021, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement. (Matls)

Article continues after sponsor message

• IL 140 between IL 160 and the Bond County line will have intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, March 22, 2021, weather permitting. These restrictions will be changed to around-the-clock lane closure beginning on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Two-way traffic will be maintained through this lane closure using temporary traffic signals. The lane closure is needed to complete a box culvert replacement and the work related to the lane closure is expected to be completed by mid-May 2021. After the box culvert work is complete, the contractor will again be using intermittent lane restrictions to construct a new asphalt surface. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2021.

• IL 140/111 will encounter lane closures between Kendall Ave. (just west of IL 3) and

Fosterburg Road beginning on Monday, March 15, 2021, weather permitting. The eastbound and westbound directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This work is necessary to make bridge deck repairs and is expected to be completed by September 2021.

• IL 157 between Horseshoe Lake Rd. and Chain of Rocks Rd. will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, weather permitting. The lane closure is needed to complete a new asphalt surface and the project is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021.

• IL 255 between New Poag Road and Madison Avenue will encounter lane closures beginning on Monday, March 8, 2021, weather permitting. Both directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This work is necessary to make bridge deck repairs and is expected to be completed by September 2021.

• Old Alton-Edwardsville Road between Wanda Road and Cahokia Creek Rd will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, April 5, 2021, weather permitting. The lane restrictions are needed to complete a new asphalt surface and the project is expected to be completed by the end of May 2021.

More like this: