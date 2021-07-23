Lane Restrictions For The Week Of July 26, 2021
Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures:
BOND COUNTY
CLINTON COUNTY
GREENE COUNTY
NEW: Intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 108 between IL 267 and the Macoupin County Line on Monday July 26, 2021, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. These restrictions are needed to pave a new asphalt surface and the work is expected to be completed by mid-September 2021. (JA)
JERSEY COUNTY
MADISON COUNTY
MARION COUNTY
RANDOLPH COUNTY
WASHINGTON COUNTY
MADISON/JERSEY COUNTIES
Complete press releases for IDOT are available at http://www.idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/stayconnected/news-releases/Construction/releases. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.
