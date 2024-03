BOND COUNTY IL 127/IL 140 over the East Fork of Shoal Creek, 0.2 mile west of Greenville will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, February 15, 2021, weather permitting. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flagger and/or temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to complete bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by early August 2021. (PAG)

CLINTON COUNTY IL 161 will have intermittent lane restrictions from 0.1 mile west of Slant Road near Bartelso to 0.2 mile west of Broadway in Centralia beginning on Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. These restrictions are necessary to place a new bituminous surface treatment and new pavement markings and is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021. (PAG)

US 50 from 1.0 mile east of Crackerneck Rd to 0.2 miles west of St. Rose Rd in Clinton County will resume intermittent lane restrictions beginning Monday, March 1, 2021, weather permitting. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be maintained using temporary traffic signals at Sugar Creek, 1.0 mile west of Aviston, and Lake Branch Creek, 1.5 miles easst of Aviston. This work is necessary to complete structure repairs. These repairs and final asphalt resurfacing is expected to be completed by July 2021. (PAG)

US 50 from 0.3 mile west of Frogtown Rd near Breese to 0.1 mile west of IL 127 in Carlyle will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. These restrictions are necessary to place a new bituminous surface treatment and new pavement markings and is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021. (PAG)

US 50 in Clinton County from 0.3 mile west of St. Rose Road to 0.3 mile west of Frogtown Road will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, May 17, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing. Work is expected to be completed by early July 2021. (PAG)

Old US 50 from 13th St. in Carlyle to Carter St. in Beckemeyer will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by late July 2021. (PAG)

NEW: IL 161 Over Wilken Lake and the Shoal Creek Overflow, 0.6 Mile East of Germantown will be restricted to one lane beginning Thursday June 24, 2021 weather permitting. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and/or temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to complete cleaning and painting of the structures and is expected to be completed by early August 2021. (PAG) 2

NEW: IL 127 from the Bond County Line to .2 Miles North of Williams Road North of Carlyle will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Tuesday, July 6, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7AM-7PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. Expected to be completed by Late July 2021. (PAG)

GREENE COUNTY No Closures reported at this time.

JERSEY COUNTY US 67 just south of Delhi at the current 4-lane to 2-lane transition will begin a traffic staging change beginning on Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. The new configuration will have northbound traffic merging with southbound traffic sooner than the current traffic pattern. This new traffic pattern will continue for several months and it allows the contractor to connect the new pavement to the current pavement with minimal impact to the motoring public. (JA)

MADISON COUNTY NEW: IL 111 in both directions from south of I-270 to just north of Chain of Rocks Road will encounter intermittent lane restrictions to one lane in each direction weekday daytime hours on beginning on Tuesday July 6, 2021 through Friday July 9, 2021, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement. (MATLS)

IL 140 (East Broadway) from Washington Ave to Pearl St in Alton will be closed beginning Monday, June 14, 2021 for Illinois American Water to install a new sanitary sewer main. The full closure will be preceded by lane restrictions eastbound during the week of June 7, 2021. It is expected that this work will take 3 to 4 weeks to complete. A marked detour utilizing IL 143 and Cpl Belchick Expressway will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure. (Proj Sup)

IL 140/111 will encounter lane closures between Kendall Ave. (just west of IL 3) and Fosterburg Road beginning on Monday, March 15, 2021, weather permitting. The eastbound and westbound directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This work is necessary to make bridge deck repairs and is expected to be completed by September 2021. (JA)

IL 157 between Horseshoe Lake Rd. and Chain of Rocks Rd. will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, weather permitting. The lane closure is needed to complete a new asphalt surface and the project is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021. (JA)

IL 159 between IL 140 and the Macoupin County line will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Thursday, May 13, 2021, weather permitting. The lane restrictions are needed to construct a new asphalt surface. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021. (JA)

IL 255 between New Poag Road and Madison Avenue will encounter lane closures beginning on Monday, March 8, 2021, weather permitting. Both directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This work is necessary to make bridge deck repairs and is expected to be completed by September 2021. (JA) 3

NEW: Westbound of I-70 between the westbound I-70/270 split and the merge with southbound I-55, beginning on Friday June 25, 2021, weather permitting. This section of roadway will be completely closed to traffic for 21 days starting at 6pm. Detours are from I-70 westbound to northbound IL 4 to westbound IL 143 to Southbound I-55 to southbound I-55/70. Westbound I-70 to westbound I-270 will remain open. This is necessary to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by July 23, 2021.

NEW: EB I270 between I 55 and I70 EB will be a 21 day complete closure beginning on Monday July 12, 2021, weather permitting. This section of roadway will be completely closed for traffic for the 21 days starting at 5AM. Detours are from I-270 EB to SB I-255 to EB I-55/70, EB 270 ramp to NB I-55 will remain open, and the EB I-270 ramp to SB I-55/70 will remain open. This is necessary to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by 8/6/2021. This is part of a larger project that will involve other locations and future closures which are expected to be completed by November 2021.

NEW: I-70 EB west of IL Route 4 near Highland on Wednesday July 7, 2021 will have a right lane closure from 7am-3pm, weather permitting. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction. These restrictions are needed to perform critical bridge deck repairs at this location. (Ops)

NEW: I-70 WB over Silver Creek, near Highland, will have a left lane closure starting on July 8, 2021 at 7AM to 4PM. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction. These restrictions are needed to perform critical bridge deck repairs. (Ops)

NEW: A complete closure of the McKinnley Bridge will begin on Friday July 16, 2021 at 9AM, weather permitting. Traffic in both directions will not be allowed until the work is complete. These restrictions are needed to do deck sealing and the work is expected to be completed by the end of the day July 17, 2021. (JA)

NEW: Intermittent Lane closures on I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri will begin on Saturday July 16, 2021 at 12:01 AM, weather permitting. One lane will remain open at all times. These restrictions are needed to do deck sealing and the work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on July 17, 2021. (JA)

NEW: Intermittent lane restrictions will begin on I- 55/70 between IL 159 and IL 157 on Monday July 12, 2021, weather permitting. These restrictions will take place between 6:00pm and 6:00am nightly. One lane in each direction will be open at all times. These restrictions are needed for pavement repairs and are expected to be completed by Late July 2021. (JA)

MARION COUNTY NEW: Kinlou Road 0.1 Mile west of the Clay County Line in Marion County will be closed to all traffic beginning Tuesday July 6, 20211, weather permitting. This work is necessary to replace the existing structure over a tributary to Skillet Fork Creek. Kinlou road is expected to be reopened in early August 2021. (PAG)

RANDOLPH COUNTY IL 3 in Randolph County from 1st Street in Ruma to the Monroe County line will be intermittently restricted beginning Monday, October 5, 2020, weather permitting. These lane restrictions will be between 7 AM and 6 PM. Flaggers will be utilized to maintain traffic through 4 the work zone. This work is required to make pavement repairs and resurface the roadway and is expected to be completed by mid-Summer 2021. (JGG)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY I-55/64 eastbound will encounter lane restrictions in one of the two outer lanes and the northbound Piggott Avenue ramp to eastbound I-55/64 beginning Monday, February 22, 2021, weather permitting. The two inside lanes of eastbound I-55/64 will remain open to traffic. This closure is necessary to repair expansion joints as well as replace the surface of the bridge that carries I-55/64 over Trendley Ave in East St. Louis and is expected to be completed by October 2021. The work is part of a larger $29.8 million project, funded by Rebuild Illinois, to rehabilitate the bridges in this area. (DYJ)

I-55/64 eastbound will encounter lane closures of the three right lanes across the Poplar Street Bridge, as well as the ramp to southbound IL 3 and the ramp to southbound Tudor Ave. in East St. Louis beginning Thursday, April 1, 2021, weather permitting. The closures are necessary to replace the bridge decks on EB I-55/64. Lane closures will be in place in this area until early October. In Missouri, the Marion Street entrance ramp to NB I-55 as well as the right lane of NB I-55 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed. I-64 will also be reduced to one lane approaching the Poplar Street Bridge. (DYJ)

IL 157 between Petroff Drive and State Street in St. Clair County will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, May 17, 2021, between the hours of 6 PM and 6 AM daily, weather permitting. These restrictions are needed to complete pavement repairs and work is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021. (JGG)

Collinsville Rd will be closed to all traffic between Exchange Ave and IL 203 in East St. Louis beginning Tuesday, May 25, 2021 through July 9, 2021. A signed detour will be in place to guide motorists. This work is necessary to complete repairs to the KCS railroad structure over Collinsville Rd. (Ops)

NEW: St. Clair Avenue will begin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, weather permitting. Lane restrictions will be in each direction with one lane remaining open in each direction. These restrictions are needed to complete bridge repairs and work is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021. (JGG)

NEW: MLK bridge near East Saint Louis beginning Tuesday July 6, 2021 a right lane closure will occur between the hours of 7AM-3PM, weather permitting. These restrictions are needed to perform critical bridge deck repairs at this location. (Ops)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

No reported closures at this time.

MADISON/JERSEY COUNTIES NEW: Intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 3 between Homer Adams Parkway in Alton and the IL 3/IL 109 intersection, on Monday, July 12, 2021, weather permitting. Two way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. These restrictions are needed to do pavement repairs and the work is expected to be completed by the end of July. (JA)

List of daily lane closures, weather permitting:

MONDAY, JULY 5, 2021 5 No lane restrictions to report.

TUESDAY, JULY 6, 2021 No lane restrictions to report.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7, 2021 No lane restrictions to report.

THURSDAY, JULY 8, 2021 No lane restrictions to report.

FRIDAY, JULY 9, 2021 No lane restrictions to report.

SATURDAY, JULY 10, 2021 No lane restrictions to report.

SUNDAY, JULY 11, 2021 No lane restrictions to report.

