Motorists should be aware of the following ongoing closures in Madison County:

IL 140/111 will encounter lane closures between Kendall Ave. (just west of IL 3) and

Fosterburg Road beginning on Monday, March 15, 2021, weather permitting. The eastbound and westbound directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This work is necessary to make bridge deck repairs and is expected to be completed by September 2021.(JA)

Article continues after sponsor message

IL 157 between Horseshoe Lake Rd. and Chain of Rocks Rd. will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, weather permitting. The lane closure is needed to complete a new asphalt surface and the project is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021. (JA)

IL 255 between New Poag Road and Madison Avenue will encounter lane closures beginning on Monday, March 8, 2021, weather permitting. Both directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This work is necessary to make bridge deck repairs and is expected to be completed by September 2021. (JA)

Old Alton-Edwardsville Road between Wanda Road and Cahokia Creek Rd will encounter

intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, April 5, 2021, weather permitting. The lane restrictions are needed to complete a new asphalt surface and the project is expected to be completed by the end of May 2021. (JA)

More like this: