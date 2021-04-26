Motorists should be aware of the following on-going area road work and closures:

JERSEY COUNTY - US 67 just south of Delhi at the current 4-lane to 2-lane transition will begin a traffic staging change beginning on Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. The new configuration will have northbound traffic merging with southbound traffic sooner than the current traffic pattern. This new traffic pattern will continue for several months and it allows the contractor to connect the new pavement to the current pavement with minimal impact to the motoring public. (JA) JERSEY &

GREENE COUNTY - US 67 between Fulkerson Dr. in Jerseyville and Macoupin Creek will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, March 22, 2021, weather permitting. Work will take place each weekday between 7 AM and 5:30 PM. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by July 2021.

(JA) MADISON COUNTY - I-70/270/55 between the I-70/270/55 interchange and 2.6 miles east of the I-70/270/55 interchange will experience nightly lane closures beginning on Monday, March 8, 2021, weather permitting. Both directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction during the hours of 6 PM through 6 AM nightly. This stage of work is necessary to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by May 1, 2021. This work is part of a larger project that will include many additional lane closures. The times and locations of future closures will be announced as the project continues. The entire project is expected to be completed by November 2021. (JA)

IL 140/111 will encounter lane closures between Kendall Ave. (just west of IL 3) and Fosterburg Road beginning on Monday, March 15, 2021, weather permitting. The eastbound and westbound directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This work is necessary to make bridge deck repairs and is expected to be completed by September 2021. (JA)

IL 157 between Horseshoe Lake Rd. and Chain of Rocks Rd. will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, weather permitting. The lane closure is needed to complete a new asphalt surface and the project is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021. (JA)

IL 255 between New Poag Road and Madison Avenue will encounter lane closures beginning on Monday, March 8, 2021, weather permitting. Both directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This work is necessary to make bridge deck repairs and is expected to be completed by September 2021. (JA) 3 Old Alton-Edwardsville Road between Wanda Road and Cahokia Creek Rd will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, April 5, 2021, weather permitting. The lane restrictions are needed to complete a new asphalt surface and the project is expected to be completed by the end of May 2021.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

I-55/64 eastbound will encounter lane restrictions in one of the two outer lanes and the northbound Piggott Avenue ramp to eastbound I-55/64 beginning Monday, February 22, 2021, weather permitting. The two inside lanes of eastbound I-55/64 will remain open to traffic. This closure is necessary to repair expansion joints as well as replace the surface of the bridge that carries I-55/64 over Trendley Ave in East St. Louis and is expected to be completed by October 2021. The work is part of a larger $29.8 million project, funded by Rebuild Illinois, to rehabilitate the bridges in this area. (DYJ) • I-55/64 eastbound will encounter lane closures of the three right lanes across the Poplar Street Bridge, as well as the ramp to southbound IL 3 and the ramp to southbound Tudor Ave. in East St. Louis beginning Thursday, April 1, 2021, weather permitting. The closures are necessary to replace the bridge decks on EB I-55/64. Lane closures will be in place in this area until early October. In Missouri, the Marion Street entrance ramp to NB I-55 as well as the right lane of NB I-55 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed. I-64 will also be reduced to one lane approaching the Poplar Street Bridge. (DYJ) • NEW: I-55/64 westbound to IL 3 southbound ramp will be closed beginning at 7 PM on Friday, April 30, 2021 to 5 AM on Monday, May 3, 2021, weather permitting. This closure is necessary to demolish a bridge over the ramp as part of the ongoing Eastbound I-55/64 Poplar Street Bridge project. There will be no access to IL 3 southbound from I-55/64 (either direction). Message boards will be in place and mapping services have been alerted to this closure. (PAG)

