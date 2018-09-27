COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane restriction will be encountered on eastbound I-270, approximately 5 miles east of IL 159, at milepost 15. Weather permitting, the lane restriction will occur as follows:

On Thursday, September 27, 2018, at 8:00 a.m., the left lane on eastbound I-270 will be closed to traffic. In addition, the ramp from I-55 southbound to I-270 eastbound will be closed. The right lane of eastbound I-270 will remain open during this work. It is anticipated the lane and ramp will be re-opened at 3:00 p.m. This lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge deck.

Article continues after sponsor message

Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: