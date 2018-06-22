EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Engineer Ryan Zwijack, P.E., announced today that construction will begin the evening of June 26, 2018, at the intersection of Illinois Route 157 and Center Grove Road for the addition of a right-turn lane for west-bound traffic.

Zwijack said for the next two months, there will be intermittent lane closures on Center Grove Road.

“Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes,” he said. “The city appreciates the cooperation of residents during the process.”

Please contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

