CARROLLTON - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that both lanes of U..S 67 from Hilltop (south of White Hall) to NE 1500 (north of Roodhouse); both lanes of U.S. 67 from 1000N (south of Carrollton) to NW 400 (north of Carrollton); and both lanes of Illinois 108 inside the city limits of Carrollton will encounter intermittent lane restrictions during daytime hours only beginning Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for inspection of the pavement.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

