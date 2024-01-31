COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that all lanes of Illinois 157 from 0.2 miles north of Horseshoe Lake Road to the St. Clair County line will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, on Thursday, Feb. 1.

The lane closures are necessary for the evaluation of pavement conditions.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict 8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.