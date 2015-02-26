The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that one lane in each direction will be closed on IL 203 from Madison Avenue to I-270 beginning Monday, March 2, 2015, weather permitting. The closure will be necessary to perform pavement patching, HMA surface removal and replacement and pavement marking. This work is expected to be completed by June 30,2015. Motorists should consider alternate routes to avoid delays, watch for workers and use caution when travelling in the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Christ Brothers Asphalt of Lebanon, IL. John Scheibal is the Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the area. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at 618/346-3353.

