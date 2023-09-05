COLUMBIA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that pavement repairs on eastbound Interstate 255 from the Illinois 3 exit to the Dupo exit in Monroe County will require lane closures starting, weather permitting, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5.

To complete the work, I-255 will be reduced to one lane at the Illinois 3 exit. The work is expected to be complete by Saturday, Sept. 9.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

