I-55/70 in St Clair County

Collinsville – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the westbound I-55/70 ramp to I-255 in Collinsville will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. All exits will remain open. This work will take place daily between 6 pm and 6 am. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by August 27, 2021.

The contractor on this project is Kinney Contractors, Hillsboro, Illinois.

IL Rt 3 in St Clair County

Sauget – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that IL Rt 3 from north of Monsanto Avenue to Ruby Street in Cahokia will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily in each direction. Route 3 Northbound will have no restrictions between the hours of 6:00am-9:00am. There will be no Southbound restrictions between the hours of 3:00pm and 6:00pm. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2022.

The contractor on this project is The Christ Bros of Lebanon, Illinois.

I-255 in Monroe County

Dupo – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that I-255 between Mississippi Avenue in Dupo and IL Rt 3 in Columbia will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between 6:00 pm and 6:00 am. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by August 31, 2021.

The contractor on this project is Kinney Contractors, Hillsboro, Illinois.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

