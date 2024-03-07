

ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today lane restrictions will be encountered on northbound IL 3/111 (Homer Adams Parkway) 0.5 miles north of IL 111/140 (College Avenue) beginning Monday, March 11, 2024, at 7:30 AM, weather permitting. The right lane will be closed to allow IDOT District 8 Operations forces to perform emergency bridge deck patching on the bridge over Bloomer Drive. All lanes are expected to re-open by 3:30 PM on Friday.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

