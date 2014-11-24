Name: Landon Michael Linley

Parents: April and Jonathon Linley

Weight: 8 lbs 12 oz

Birthdate: 11-12-14

Time: 3:56 AM

Hospital: St. Anthony's Hospital

Grandparents: David Logan and Tina Evans of Wood River, Valarie and Josiah Hair of Norman Oklahoma, Stacy Butler and Michael Linley of Alton and Linda McCormick and Gary Claus of Godfrey.

 