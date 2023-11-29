EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball forward Lamar Wright (Memphis, Tennessee) has earned Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week honors after averaging 17.0 points across two games.

Wright led SIUE with 19 points on six-of-eight shooting in the win over Detroit Mercy on Saturday. He went 3-4 from three-point range and 4-6 at the free throw line while contributing two rebounds, one block, one assist and one steal.

On Tuesday in the win over Missouri Baptist, Wright added 15 points for his third consecutive game in double-figures. He shot 5-7 overall, 2-2 from deep, and 3-3 at the charity stripe. He dished out three assists while grabbing one board and adding two blocks.

Wright's nine blocks are tied for seventh in the Ohio Valley Conference. His career total of 115 stacks up fifth in program history. He is averaging 11.4 points per game, a career best mark for the redshirt senior.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

