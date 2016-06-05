ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Alton’s LaJarvia Brown continues to achieve remarkable milestones and on Saturday at the Great Southwest Classic Track and Field Meet at the University of New Mexico Stadium, she captured first place in the heptathlon with 4,975 points.

Brown’s performance was the tops in the United States for that event.

The Great Southwest Classic provides the top few outstanding track and field athletes from each invited state with a top-notch field of competition among the best athletes in the country.

Brown’s different performances in the heptathlon were the following: 14.23 in the 100 hurdles, 5-4 in the high jump, 32-5 in the shot put, 19-5 in the long jump, 25.05 in the 200 meters, 2:30 in the 800 meters and over 100 feet in the javelin.

“Overall it was a pretty good experience,” Brown said. “I placed third last year but I wasn’t sure that I had a chance to win it until after the first day of events. I led the heptathlon the whole way with an 88-point lead going into the last event on day two which is the 800. I ran fast enough to hold her off by 9 points for the win.”