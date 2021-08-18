EDWARDSVILLE - Lahr-Well Christian Academy announced today that open enrollment has been extended until September 15, 2021 for this academic school year. Due to the increase in interest from local parents who are discovering the results from the rigorous teaching, Dr. Lahr-Well has decided to extend the enrollment period for students who wish to transfer to this advanced academy.

Lahr-Well Christian Academy is a not-for-profit that has been in existence since 1985. Lahr-Well Christian Academy students study to become global leaders who embrace U.S.A. patriotism! With more than 35 years of research and development in grades pre-K through 12th, nationally standardized test scores support that after 4-6 years’ instruction, students (academically at-risk, learning-disabled, average, gifted) are generally testing 4-6 years beyond chronological age. To our knowledge, an equal program is nonexistent in the United States.

All students, from pre-K through 12th grade, study 7 languages: English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, and Spanish; ALL students, from pre-K through 12th grade, study Biology, Chemistry, Earth Science, Physics, Engineering, Robotics, Math, and Math Word Problems…more advanced students study: Algebra I, Geometry, Algebra II/Trigonometry, Pre-Calculus, Calculus (STEM+); ALL students: hands-on Art…through world history (STEaM); Music through world history; World History, U.S. History, U.S. Constitution, Illinois Constitution (older students); World Geography, English Grammar, Composition, Critical Thinking, Macro Economics, Micro Economics, Computer Skills, Computer Programming. Every student also has a tailored, individualized curriculum. Students work in 8-10 basic skills: phonics, reading, reading comprehension, measurement, place-values, fractions, decimals, percents (and their equivalents), squares to 25, Roman Numerals, time, money, map skills, charts, graphs, penmanship. More advanced students (somewhere between 9-18 years old) add 2 university-level classes: 272 condensed World Literary Classics, and 70 World Philosophers!

Educational Exceptionalism … Accelerated, academic achievement is typical at the Academy. Class sizes are limited to a maximum of 10 students (Level I) and 15 students (Levels II, III, & IV). The general day at the Academy moves quickly, yet in an unstressed manner. Students rarely realize they are accomplishing all of these things. When one observes classes, one sees students relaxed, but focused.

This amazing curriculum is enhanced by 10-12 annual field trips which alternate among a professionally-directed, archaeological dig at Cahokia Mounds; St. Louis Science Center; St. Louis Genome Institute; St. Louis Art Museum; St. Louis Zoo; St. Louis Botanical Gardens (Chinese and Japanese); St. Louis History Museum; St. Louis Renaissance and Baroque churches and both St. Louis Basilicas (art and architectural studies); a Greek or Russian Orthodox Church, and/or a Jewish Synagogue (world religions); Relleke Pumpkin Farm (Levels I and II only); Fitz’s, or a more “elegant” restaurant, (“fun” & etiquette at Christmas); the Old St. Louis Capitol Building (Dred Scott reenactment); Springfield-Lincoln Museum; St. Louis Holocaust Museum (Levels III and IV only); The Piasa Bird (Alton, IL); Lewis & Clark Museum; Alton Underground Railroad; Alton Lock and Dam and Museum; Mother Jones Museum (Mt. Olive, IL); The Edwardsville Fire House (Levels I and II only); Carlinville: Lake Williamson; and an occasional trip to the cinema to see a film that relates to our current field of study.

New curriculum is consistently added with new programs this year including Economics, Entrepreneurship and advanced technology experiences with zSpace. The economics program creates college level understanding with classes designed to prepare students to pass the CLEP exam and receive college credit. Students also engage in hands-on interactive learning with mailboxes and budget books in which students receive mail and have to process their paychecks from simulated real-world experiences. The entrepreneurship program allows students to actively create, build and establish real companies. The final exam is a “shark tank” panel presentation to a group of executives. Students have opportunities to win real cash prizes as capital investment to grow their business. The second semester will introduce zSpace technology curriculum. zSpace technology breaks down the typical barrier between users and digital computer images by creating a multidimensional AR/VR environment where immersive and interactive 3D content leaps out of the screen. Featuring 3D-screen technology, headtracking and lightweight glasses, the zSpace laptop and all-in-one PC provide immersive and interactive 3D educational experiences either at home or in person by allowing students to interact with STEAM and CTE content in a flexible, user-driven environment.

In a bold move to continue to build exceptional leaders with integrity, Dr. Lahr-Well, founder at Lahr-Well Christian Academy is building a culture of excellence. “We want to empower kids with educational exceptionalism,” said Lahr-Well.

For more information, contact: Dr. Lahr-Well

Founder, Lahr-Well Christian Academy

903 N. 2nd St., Edwardsville, IL 62025

alahrwell@lahrwellacademy.org

