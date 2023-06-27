Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Route 66 is a historic transportation artery that connects America’s heartland to the west,” said Rep. LaHood. “The Mother Road provides powerful economic development tools for communities throughout Illinois, creating jobs and opportunities. Designating Route 66 as a National Historic Trail would provide this highway with a permanent program to preserve, promote, and economically develop the road, giving it the appropriate designation it deserves.”

“The National Trust for Historic Preservation has long advocated for the preservation of historic Route 66 and we enthusiastically endorse bipartisan House legislation that would designate Route 66 as national historic trail ahead of the upcoming Route 66 centennial celebration in 2026,” said Pam Bowman, Senior Director of Public Lands Policy at the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “National historic trail designation for Route 66 appropriately recognizes a route internationally recognized as an iconic symbol representing America’s love of the open road with a rich history associated with Dustbowl migration, World War II, and a travel route celebrated in music, literature, television, movies, and popular lore. We sincerely appreciate Representatives Darin LaHood and Grace Napolitano for their years of leadership supporting the preservation and economic vitality of the Route 66 corridor and look forward to Congress approving the designation.”

More like this:

Jul 29, 2023 - Duckworth and Cruz Introduce Legislation to Designate Route 66 a National Historic Trail

Jun 1, 2023 - West End Service Station Grand Opening Set

Apr 27, 2023 - Nearly $500,000 Here: Gov. Pritzker Awards $6.6 Million in Route 66 and Local Tourism Marketing Grants

Aug 6, 2023 - Edwardsville Seeking Grant For New Bike/Pedestrian Trail Segment

Apr 27, 2023 - Tourism Bureau Awarded New $493,000 Route 66 Grant

Related Video:

The 2014 Route 66 Festival

 