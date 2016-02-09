EDWARDSVILLE - Wildey Theatre fans are in for a treat from Gammy-award winner Ladysmith Black Mambazo with its powerful harmonies in the house at 7:30 tonight.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo is known throughout the world for their exuberant performances and have won four Grammy Awards.

The South African ensemble expresses harmonies in both English and Zulu, accompanied by tongue clicks, snaps, whistles, kicks, hops and waves.

Albert Mazibuko is a senior member of the group. He is 68 and has been a member for 47 years.

“I think it is the love of music,” he said of why he has been with the group for almost 50 years. “I feel I still have something I can share with the world and help the newer members of the group. They follow my advice and inspiration.”

The form of music that the Ladysmith Black Mambazo showcases started in the early 1920s while laborers were working in mines. The group has nine members who vocalize in the group and go from alto, tenor, bass and lead areas.

Mazibuko said the group first came to America almost 30 years ago in 1986 and has been touring here ever since. He said the nine members love playing the different venues like Wildey Theatre and meeting new people everywhere they go.

Mazibuko said every day provides an adventure and new experiences, something he also loves.

Two years ago, Mazibuko’s wife of 43 years died, and he said there is never a day he doesn’t think about her and their relationship. He said it has helped him to stay busy and spend time with the group on tour.

“I enjoy every minute of it,” he said of touring in America. “When I perform I feel I am in my own hippie world. I think our music is beautiful and it provides peace to people.”

Mazibuko said tonight’s show should be excellent for the Edwardsville area fans.

“I hope people will enjoy our performance,” he said. “We have selected some very good songs. Some are people’s favorite. I know they will love the songs. Our music causes dancing and singing and I am sure we will see that at Wildey.”

Tickets are available for the show at Wildey Theatre tonight. Go to www.wildeytheatre.com to learn more about tickets.

