EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School girl’s track and field team hosted and won the Southwestern Conference Track and Field Championships Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers varsity and JV teams combined for 299 points, narrowly beating out the O’Fallon Panthers who scored 297.

Looking at combined scores, East St. Louis took third place with 168 points followed by Belleville West (125), Belleville East (95), Alton (53.5), and Collinsville (47.5).

The Tigers’ varsity team won outright with 181 points followed by O’Fallon with 146.

The following results are from varsity events only.

Starting the day off around 1 p.m. was field events, where Edwardsville earned many of its points.

In the shot put, seniors Dallas Jenkins and Kaitlyn Morningstar went first and second with marks of 11.40m and 10.98m respectively. The two traded places in the discus with Morningstar winning with a toss of 40.04m followed by Jenkins’ 38.79m mark.

Jenkins also competed in the high jump where she took fourth with a mark of 5’0”.

The battle for first and second was between Alton freshman Kaylea Lacey and O’Fallon senior Shannon Dowell. The two basketball standouts turned track stars tied clearing 5’2” but Lacey took first as she cleared the mark in fewer attempts.

A pair of Edwardsville freshmen went second and third in the pole vault. Jaylin Bell cleared 2.45m while Addison Yamitz had a mark of 2.30m.

Rounding out the field events with the jump events, it was junior Paige Sanders and freshman Adara Martin finishing second and fourth in the long jump with marks of 5.27m and 5.06m respectively.

Sophomores Zay Hoover and Blakely Hockett finished first and second in the triple jump with marks of 10.94m and 10.89m respectively.

Moving on to relays, there were four on the day.

Taking the spotlight was the Tigers’ consistently fast 4x800m squad. Seniors Riley Knoyle, Emily Nutall, junior Maya Lueking, and freshman Madison Poplear teamed up to win the event with a time of 9:34.84.

The Tigers 4x100m finished third (49.38), the 4x200m took a DNF, and the 4x400m finished fourth (4:13.04).

Freshman Adara Martin also competed in both hurdles events, winning the 100m with a time of 15.72 seconds and finishing second in the 300m with a time of 49.11 seconds.

Now going in order of race length, Edwardsville sophomores Gillian Steinhauff and Karli Barton finished sixth and ninth in the 100m with times of 12.83 seconds and 12.99 seconds respectively. Alton freshman Kya Ingram was seventh in at 12.91 seconds.

Alton freshman Rayna Raglin took second in the 200m with a time of 25.24 seconds. Edwardsville freshman Gabrielle Thompson and junior Paige Sanders took fourth and fifth with times of 26.27 seconds and 26.40 seconds respectively.

Two Tigers’ freshmen, Jaylinn Bell and Kaitlyn Flannery took fourth and fifth in the 400m with times of 1:03.33 and 1:03.40. Alton freshman Morissa Stark finished right behind them at 1:03.42.

Edwardsville showed its depth when it comes to distance events as well, winning the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m.

The lead runner in the 4x800m relay, senior Riley Knoyle won the 800m clocking in at 2:23.73. Junior teammate Olivia Coll finished third at 2:24.59.

Senior Emily Nuttall won the mile in 5:13.16 with senior teammate Madison Strotheide taking third at 5:30.33. Two Alton freshmen, Monica Klockenkemper and Jessica Gabriel clocked in at 6:15.13 and 7:49.26 respectively.

Finally, junior Emma Patrick won the two-mile with a time of 12:00.33. Senior teammate Arabella Ford took fourth at 13:13.29.

The Tigers, as well as all the Southwestern Conference schools, now have eight days to gear up for the Class 3A Sectionals that will take place at Bloomington High School on Thursday, May 11. Field events are slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. with running events starting at 4 p.m.

