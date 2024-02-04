WOOD RIVER – The East Alton-Wood River Oilers hosted the Roxana Shells for this season’s second installment of the backyard rivalry.

It was once again the Lady Shells in control most of the game as they went on to a 53-29 win, improving to 14-13 on the season and 4-7 in the conference.

The rivals met in the second game of the day at the Mike Fahnestock State Farm Shootout Saturday afternoon inside the historic Memorial Gymnasium.

Kinsley Mouser started the game with her basket, sparking a 13-2 run to open the game for the Shells. But the Oilers had a slight rally, ending the quarter with a bang thanks to Ocean Bland’s three-pointer at the buzzer, cutting the deficit to 13-8 after one.

The Shells remained in control at halftime, leading 31-14.

Roxana opened the third quarter with back-to-back threes from Daisy Daugherty and Mouser, followed by another basket from Daugherty to go ahead 39-14. From there, the Shells stayed in control, leading 49-19 after three.

The Shells shot the three extremely well Saturday afternoon, making nine of them.

Ava Strohmeier, the game’s leading scorer with 21 points, made five threes, the most she’s made in a single game. It was also a career-high for her in points.

Daugherty was the only other Shell in double digits having scored 14 points.

As for the Oilers, Bland, Lily Tretter, and Mia Plumb each scored eight points.

EAWR falls to 11-14 on the season and 0-9 in the conference.

As of Friday, Feb. 2, the IHSA released the postseason brackets. Roxana was given the No. 7 seed and will host the No. 11-seeded Marquette Explorers on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m.

The Oilers are the No. 8 seed and will host No. 10-seeded Piasa Southwestern at 1 p.m. also on Saturday.

