ALTON - Alton High School defeated Marquette Catholic 11-0 for the city tennis championship at Alton High on Tuesday.

Lilly Schuler, Scarlett Eades, Lauren Massey, Ellie Enos and Arlie Hartmann were double winners for the Redbirds.

The Redbirds swept singles and doubles, with the teams of Schuler and Grace Massey, Eades and Lauren Massey, Hartmann and Jamie Postlewait, Enos and Anna Larson, and Jenna Fassler and Nadja Kapetanovich picking up the doubles wins.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Marquette was missing some girls tonight, so that makes it tough, but their girls competed and we had a lot of quality matches," Alton head coach Jesse Macias said.

"I’m proud of our players. They had a plan and executed and we really grinded out some wins. The city championship is always a cool match for the players and fans and our girls worked for the win. Neither team had any seniors tonight, so this rivalry will be good for a long while.”

Alton is 2-2 and plays at Belleville East on Wednesday, before hosting the 16 team Robert Logan Invite on Saturday.

The Explorers will also be back in action on Wednesday (Sept. 13) when they host Quincy Notre Dame at the courts at Gordon Moore Park. Marquette will also compete in the Robert Logan Invite.

More like this: