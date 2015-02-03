The Lady Panthers Soccer Team hosted a Clue Mystery Dinner Theater at the high school, Jan. 31. The script, “Fete Accompli” by Red Herring Games included seven suspects who guest-detectives were to interview in order to determine the murderer of character, Tracy Rounder.

Approximately 160 guest enjoyed the food, catered by FEMA, and the interactive entertainment. One guest, Jersey School Board Member, Sherry Droste, wrote in an E-mail to Mr. Kimble that she, “Just want[ed] to acknowledge and thank you and your soccer players, along with all of their families, for providing the community with another opportunity for a wonderful evening, spent in support of our students. I enjoyed myself immensely and was super impressed. Definitely, I will be in attendance again, should you opt to repeat this event.”

